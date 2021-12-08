Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning From The Sky Thunder From The Sea

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Spc. Joseph Knoch 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Capt. Christopher Scott, Team Leader, Maneuver Advisor Team 5321, at the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, discusses recent training with the Marine 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, at Camp Pendleton, California, August 12, 2021.

    Armor Officer Advisors like Capt. Scott lead Teams of twelve Advisors in unique locations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 15:36
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning From The Sky Thunder From The Sea, by SPC Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Advisor
    Joint Operations
    3rd ANGLICO
    SFAB
    19A Armor Officer

