Lightning From The Sky Thunder From The Sea

Capt. Christopher Scott, Team Leader, Maneuver Advisor Team 5321, at the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, discusses recent training with the Marine 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, at Camp Pendleton, California, August 12, 2021.
Armor Officer Advisors like Capt. Scott lead Teams of twelve Advisors in unique locations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
