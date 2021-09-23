Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blood on the water Helocast B-roll

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Mallett 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    37th Brigade Engineer Battalion and 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a helocast in to Mott Lake, Fort Bragg, NC on September 23, 2021. The Helocast was part of "Eagle Week", a morale building week for the 37th Engineer Battallion.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815713
    VIRIN: 210923-A-HL439-885
    Filename: DOD_108598045
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Blood on the water Helocast B-roll, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Falcon Brigade
    82nd CAB
    37th Engineer Battalion
    2nd Brigade
    Blood on the water

