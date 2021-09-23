37th Brigade Engineer Battalion and 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a helocast in to Mott Lake, Fort Bragg, NC on September 23, 2021. The Helocast was part of "Eagle Week", a morale building week for the 37th Engineer Battallion.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 14:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815713
|VIRIN:
|210923-A-HL439-885
|Filename:
|DOD_108598045
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Blood on the water Helocast B-roll, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
