    Retirement Ceremony for Letitia Gomez

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Video by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    A retirement ceremony for Letitia Gomez, NAVFAC Washington asset management business line leader, was held onboard Washington Navy Yard September 28, 2021. Gomez served the Navy and Federal government for 34 years.

    Notable speakers include Retired Rear Adm. Christopher Weaver, former Washington Naval District Commandant and Commander, Navy Installations Command and Capt. Eric J. Hawn, NAVFAC Washington commanding officer.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 13:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815701
    VIRIN: 210928-N-HG124-1001
    Filename: DOD_108597946
    Length: 00:59:54
    Location: DC, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Retirement Ceremony for Letitia Gomez, by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC
    Hispanic heritage
    Navy
    Washington
    Civil Engineer Corps
    LGBTQ

