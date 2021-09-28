A retirement ceremony for Letitia Gomez, NAVFAC Washington asset management business line leader, was held onboard Washington Navy Yard September 28, 2021. Gomez served the Navy and Federal government for 34 years.
Notable speakers include Retired Rear Adm. Christopher Weaver, former Washington Naval District Commandant and Commander, Navy Installations Command and Capt. Eric J. Hawn, NAVFAC Washington commanding officer.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 13:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815701
|VIRIN:
|210928-N-HG124-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108597946
|Length:
|00:59:54
|Location:
|DC, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Retirement Ceremony for Letitia Gomez, by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT