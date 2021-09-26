Energy Awareness Month 2021: Energy Reliability

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nobody likes it when power gets unstable. Energy utilities have the big job of keeping the lights on, but it takes everyone’s eyes and ears to make it happen. Find out how you can help, and why it makes a big difference in emergency situations. (Video 4 of 4)