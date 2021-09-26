Nobody likes it when power gets unstable. Energy utilities have the big job of keeping the lights on, but it takes everyone’s eyes and ears to make it happen. Find out how you can help, and why it makes a big difference in emergency situations. (Video 4 of 4)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 14:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|815700
|VIRIN:
|210926-M-XQ105-004
|PIN:
|4
|Filename:
|DOD_108597945
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Energy Awareness Month 2021: Energy Reliability, by Brandon Bridges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
