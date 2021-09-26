Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Energy Awareness Month 2021: Energy Reliability

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2021

    Video by Brandon Bridges 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Nobody likes it when power gets unstable. Energy utilities have the big job of keeping the lights on, but it takes everyone’s eyes and ears to make it happen. Find out how you can help, and why it makes a big difference in emergency situations. (Video 4 of 4)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 14:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 815700
    VIRIN: 210926-M-XQ105-004
    PIN: 4
    Filename: DOD_108597945
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Energy Awareness Month 2021: Energy Reliability, by Brandon Bridges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Energy Awareness Month Energy Reliability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT