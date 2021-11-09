Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Large Readiness Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Alexis Wade 

    179th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, conducted a Large Readiness Exercise Sept. 11, 2021. Each scenario during the three-day exercise is designed to challenge Airmen to complete Core Mission Essential Tasks in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 13:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815694
    VIRIN: 210911-F-CC887-106
    Filename: DOD_108597925
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Large Readiness Exercise, by SrA Alexis Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT