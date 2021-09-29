Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Leaders Testify Before the House of Armed Services on the Conclusion of Military Operations in Afghanistan, Part 1

    09.29.2021

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III; Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command, provide testimony on the end of the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 13:16
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:17:31
