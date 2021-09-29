Defense Leaders Testify Before the House of Armed Services on the Conclusion of Military Operations in Afghanistan, Part 1

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III; Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command, provide testimony on the end of the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 13:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|815682
|Filename:
|DOD_108597804
|Length:
|01:17:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
