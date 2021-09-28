Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICT at the 124th Fighter Wing

    ID, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Pilots and maintainers from the 190th Fighter Squadron and the 124th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron participate in integrated combat turns during September UTA, 2021, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. ICT's lead to increased survivability and quicker turn times when operating in locations where the base or locations where there could be threat of enemy attacks. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 11:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 815676
    VIRIN: 210928-Z-YH478-0003
    Filename: DOD_108597679
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: ID, US

    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    ICT
    Weapons
    3N0X6

