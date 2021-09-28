ICT at the 124th Fighter Wing

Pilots and maintainers from the 190th Fighter Squadron and the 124th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron participate in integrated combat turns during September UTA, 2021, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. ICT's lead to increased survivability and quicker turn times when operating in locations where the base or locations where there could be threat of enemy attacks. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)
