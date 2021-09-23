Industrial Security's Security and Rating Process (SRP)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) role as the National Industrial Security Program cognizant security office is to provide Government Contracting Activities with assurance their contractors are eligible for access to classified information and maintain foundational security practices to safeguard classified information.



To provide these assurances, DCSA must understand a cleared contractor’s internal security processes associated with their classified contract performance as it relates to people, information, and technology. Once of the primary means of obtaining this knowledge is through contractor security reviews.



At the conclusion of each security review, DCSA rate a contractor’s security posture using our refined security rating process. This process is a compliance first model that eliminates enhancements, utilizes a whole company approach, analysis of management support from the top, employee awareness, and cooperation within the security community as outlined in the DCSA Category Reference Cards.



This video provides an overview of the security rating process. For additional information, visit the DCSA security review and rating website located at https://www.dcsa.mil/mc/ctp/srrp/.