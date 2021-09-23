Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Industrial Security's Security and Rating Process (SRP)

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) role as the National Industrial Security Program cognizant security office is to provide Government Contracting Activities with assurance their contractors are eligible for access to classified information and maintain foundational security practices to safeguard classified information.

    To provide these assurances, DCSA must understand a cleared contractor’s internal security processes associated with their classified contract performance as it relates to people, information, and technology. Once of the primary means of obtaining this knowledge is through contractor security reviews.

    At the conclusion of each security review, DCSA rate a contractor’s security posture using our refined security rating process. This process is a compliance first model that eliminates enhancements, utilizes a whole company approach, analysis of management support from the top, employee awareness, and cooperation within the security community as outlined in the DCSA Category Reference Cards.

    This video provides an overview of the security rating process. For additional information, visit the DCSA security review and rating website located at https://www.dcsa.mil/mc/ctp/srrp/.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 11:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 815670
    VIRIN: 210929-D-D0467-1001
    Filename: DOD_108597666
    Length: 00:37:58
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    DCSA | IS | CTP | SRP

