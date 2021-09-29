Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Minutes with 21 MDG: Family Health Clinic 9/29/21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    This week's episode of Medical Minutes focuses on the 21st Medical Group's Family Health Clinic. Join Col. Patrick Pohle, the 21 MDG commander, and Staff Sgt. Nicholas Nelson, a medical technician with the Family Health Clinic, for a breakdown of the services provided by the primary care and acute care clinics, as well as tips for booking an appointment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 10:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 815665
    VIRIN: 210929-F-BV344-001
    Filename: DOD_108597601
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Minutes with 21 MDG: Family Health Clinic 9/29/21, by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    health
    clinic
    Peterson
    Schriever
    21 MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT