This week's episode of Medical Minutes focuses on the 21st Medical Group's Family Health Clinic. Join Col. Patrick Pohle, the 21 MDG commander, and Staff Sgt. Nicholas Nelson, a medical technician with the Family Health Clinic, for a breakdown of the services provided by the primary care and acute care clinics, as well as tips for booking an appointment.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 10:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|815665
|VIRIN:
|210929-F-BV344-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108597601
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Medical Minutes with 21 MDG: Family Health Clinic 9/29/21, by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT