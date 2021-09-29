Medical Minutes with 21 MDG: Family Health Clinic 9/29/21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week's episode of Medical Minutes focuses on the 21st Medical Group's Family Health Clinic. Join Col. Patrick Pohle, the 21 MDG commander, and Staff Sgt. Nicholas Nelson, a medical technician with the Family Health Clinic, for a breakdown of the services provided by the primary care and acute care clinics, as well as tips for booking an appointment.