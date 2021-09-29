Ready to see how Enlisted Boards work? This video gives guidance on the E-7 to E-9 Promotion Board structure and process.
For questions concerning Active Duty Enlisted Promotion Boards or to check the status of your LTB submitted via postal mail or encrypted e-mail, please call the MyNavy Career Center (833) 330-MNCC (6662) or DSN 882-6622) or Email: askmncc@navy.mil
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 10:20
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|815660
|VIRIN:
|210929-D-YG354-658
|Filename:
|DOD_108597543
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BOARD LIFE: ENLISTED Boards Pt. I, by Douglas Bedford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT