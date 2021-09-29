BOARD LIFE: ENLISTED Boards Pt. I

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ready to see how Enlisted Boards work? This video gives guidance on the E-7 to E-9 Promotion Board structure and process.



For questions concerning Active Duty Enlisted Promotion Boards or to check the status of your LTB submitted via postal mail or encrypted e-mail, please call the MyNavy Career Center (833) 330-MNCC (6662) or DSN 882-6622) or Email: askmncc@navy.mil