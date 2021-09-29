Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BOARD LIFE: ENLISTED Boards Pt. I

    TN, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Douglas Bedford 

    Navy Personnel Command

    Ready to see how Enlisted Boards work? This video gives guidance on the E-7 to E-9 Promotion Board structure and process.

    For questions concerning Active Duty Enlisted Promotion Boards or to check the status of your LTB submitted via postal mail or encrypted e-mail, please call the MyNavy Career Center (833) 330-MNCC (6662) or DSN 882-6622) or Email: askmncc@navy.mil

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 10:20
    TAGS

    US NAVY
    Promotion Boards
    Enlisted Board Promotion

