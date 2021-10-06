Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hydrazine Emergency Response Training

    ITALY

    06.10.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 31st Maintenance Squadron and 31st Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a joint hydrazine emergency response training at Aviano Air Base, Italy June 10, 2021. The training helps the units prepared for a real-world emergency involving hydrazine.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815657
    VIRIN: 210610-F-EI771-002
    Filename: DOD_108597522
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: IT

