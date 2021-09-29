Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pittsburgh District celebrates 100 years of operation at Emsworth Locks and Dams

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The Pittsburgh District celebrates one hundred years of operations at Emsworth Locks and Dam on the Ohio River. Construction began in 1919 and continued until 1922, with the locks first opening in September 1921. Emsworth began as a fixed-crest dam, which is a concrete wall spanning across the river, submerged under water to keep the channel deep enough for navigation. Between 1935 and 1938, the Corps rebuilt and converted the dam to a gated structure. Emsworth Locks and Dam creates the navigation pool for the City of Pittsburgh. Not only does it help create the beautiful vista of the city from Point State Park, its role in maintaining a navigational pool is instrumental to the regional economy. The Emsworth locks are the oldest on the Ohio River System. At 100 years old, Emsworth Locks and Dam remains vital to the nation’s navigation infrastructure and economy. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 10:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815643
    VIRIN: 210929-O-TI382-003
    Filename: DOD_108597448
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh District celebrates 100 years of operation at Emsworth Locks and Dams, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    dams
    Army Engineers
    locks
    Pittsburgh District
    emsworth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT