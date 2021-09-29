Pittsburgh District celebrates 100 years of operation at Emsworth Locks and Dams

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Pittsburgh District celebrates one hundred years of operations at Emsworth Locks and Dam on the Ohio River. Construction began in 1919 and continued until 1922, with the locks first opening in September 1921. Emsworth began as a fixed-crest dam, which is a concrete wall spanning across the river, submerged under water to keep the channel deep enough for navigation. Between 1935 and 1938, the Corps rebuilt and converted the dam to a gated structure. Emsworth Locks and Dam creates the navigation pool for the City of Pittsburgh. Not only does it help create the beautiful vista of the city from Point State Park, its role in maintaining a navigational pool is instrumental to the regional economy. The Emsworth locks are the oldest on the Ohio River System. At 100 years old, Emsworth Locks and Dam remains vital to the nation’s navigation infrastructure and economy. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)