1ID Football Shout Out

Members of 1st Infantry Division (1ID) Forward give a shout out in support of the Army Black Knights football team at Forward Operating Site Poznań, Poland, Sept. 28, 2021. The shout out was to support the team as they play Ball State Oct. 2, 2021. The 1ID is currently deployed to Europe as a rotational force in support of Atlantic Resolve, which provides ready and postured, combat-credible forces through multinational training and security cooperation activities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Alexander/Released)