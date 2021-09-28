1ID Football Shout Out

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POLAND

    09.28.2021

    Video by Spc. Michael Alexander 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of 1st Infantry Division (1ID) Forward give a shout out in support of the Army Black Knights football team at Forward Operating Site Poznań, Poland, Sept. 28, 2021. The shout out was to support the team as they play Ball State Oct. 2, 2021. The 1ID is currently deployed to Europe as a rotational force in support of Atlantic Resolve, which provides ready and postured, combat-credible forces through multinational training and security cooperation activities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Alexander/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 11:12
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 815637
    VIRIN: 210929-Z-CT853-0001
    Filename: DOD_108597300
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: PL

    Army Football
    1ID
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    BigRedOne

