    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Aloha Minute

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Video by Cpl. Jose Angeles, Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman, Lance Cpl. Israel Ballaro and Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    The Aloha Minute is a monthly video highlighting events that have recently occurred aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), Sept., 28 2021. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout the several bases that make up MCBH. Produced by the MCBH Communication Strategies and Operations (COMMSTRAT) section. Music track courtesy of "A Walk" by Mystery Mammal. (Official U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 23:45
    Category: Series
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    This work, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Aloha Minute, by Cpl Jose Angeles, LCpl Brandon Aultman, LCpl Israel Ballaro and LCpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USMC

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Training

    MCBH

    MCTAB

    MCAS Kaneohe Bay

    Hawaii Marines

    Mokapu Peninsula

    Pacific marines

    Project Power

    Produce Readiness

    Promote Resiliency

    Prepare Today To Fight Tonight

