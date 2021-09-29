Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide prevention spot

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Suicide Awareness Month is coming to an end, but don't let that stop you from being aware of your Airmen's mental and psychological health. Ask the question.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 20:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 815613
    VIRIN: 210928-F-PH996-1001
    Filename: DOD_108596954
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: KR

    This work, Suicide prevention spot, by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    U.S. Air Force

