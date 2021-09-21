Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expeditionary Readiness Training (B-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Various squadrons within the 17th Training Wing come together to offer training for Airmen who are scheduled for upcoming deployments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 01:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815600
    VIRIN: 210921-F-ZB472-040
    Filename: DOD_108596793
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Readiness Training (B-roll), by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    3NOX6
    Expeditionary Readiness Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT