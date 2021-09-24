Coast Guard Mobilizes Forces for Hurricane Ida Recovery Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard crews from across the nation surged to Southeastern Louisiana as part of the Hurricane Ida response to support marine transportation system recovery operations, restore aids to navigation, facilitate salvage and marine environmental response efforts, and identify hazards in the waterways for safe maritime transit.



Rear Adm. Jon Hickey, U.S. Coast Guard Director of Operational Logistics, responsible for providing mission support for Coast Guard response operations, offers his perspective on the Coast Guard’s rapid mobilization of forces in the region.