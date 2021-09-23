The 1st Armored Division Band performs at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex, Sept. 23, 2021.The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brahim Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 17:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815589
|VIRIN:
|210924-A-BC333-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108596757
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1AD Band Even Concert, by SGT Brahim Douglas and SPC Elijah Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT