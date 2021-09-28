Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Leaders Testify at Senate on Conclusion of Military Operations in Afghanistan, Part 5

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III; Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command, provide testimony on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 17:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 815588
    Filename: DOD_108596747
    Length: 00:54:07
    Location: DC, US

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
