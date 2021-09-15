U.S. Marines assigned to Air Officer Department, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), locate targets and provide close air support, during an instructor pilot flight exercise in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 1-22, at Yodaville, near Yuma, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2021. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 18:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815587
|VIRIN:
|210915-M-BD822-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108596744
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, WTI 1-22: AOD IP warm-up, by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
