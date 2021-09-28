Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Community Engagement meeting at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DONA ANA, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Video by Sgt. Quintin Gee 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Lt. Col. Bryan Bonnema conducted his weekly community engagement meetings with the Afghan evacuees staying on Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Sept. 28, 2021. These meetings provide updates to the Afghan guests and allow them to voice their concerns and ask questions. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by: Sgt. Quintin Gee, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 17:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815583
    VIRIN: 210928-A-QR584-500
    Filename: DOD_108596730
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DONA ANA, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Engagement meeting at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex, by SGT Quintin Gee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME
    Afghan Personnel and Afghan Evacuess
    Fort Bliss and AFGHAN E

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT