Lt. Col. Bryan Bonnema conducted his weekly community engagement meetings with the Afghan evacuees staying on Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Sept. 28, 2021. These meetings provide updates to the Afghan guests and allow them to voice their concerns and ask questions. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by: Sgt. Quintin Gee, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 17:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815583
|VIRIN:
|210928-A-QR584-500
|Filename:
|DOD_108596730
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DONA ANA, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Community Engagement meeting at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex, by SGT Quintin Gee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
