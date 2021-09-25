Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI: AUSTERE PLANNING

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Camille Polete 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct austere planning for a cargo air delivery aboard a KC-130J Hercules, in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at Libby Army Airfield, in Sierra Vista, Ariz., Sept. 25, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Camille Polete)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815581
    VIRIN: 210925-M-HN527-1001
    Filename: DOD_108596689
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    TAGS

    Marines
    MAWTS-1
    KC-130J Hercules
    Austere planning
    WTI 1-22

