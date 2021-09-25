U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct austere planning for a cargo air delivery aboard a KC-130J Hercules, in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at Libby Army Airfield, in Sierra Vista, Ariz., Sept. 25, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Camille Polete)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 17:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815581
|VIRIN:
|210925-M-HN527-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108596689
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, WTI: AUSTERE PLANNING, by LCpl Camille Polete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
