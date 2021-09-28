Nicky Schott, spouse of Col. Bryan Schott, speaks about her family's experiences in the Army at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2021. Col. Schott is the 25th Infantry Division Artillery Commander while stationed here at Schofield Barracks. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Richard Mohr/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 17:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815580
|VIRIN:
|210928-A-FC919-227
|Filename:
|DOD_108596672
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Year of the Lightfighter: COL Bryan Schott, by PFC Richard Mohr, identified by DVIDS
