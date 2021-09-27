Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ruck-It: AADD Ride-Share App

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Video by Maj. Ben Fogarty 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This video is the pitch video for the Whiteman Spark Tank winner for FY22, SrA Elizabeth Leonard.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 13:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815549
    VIRIN: 210927-F-CD366-204
    Filename: DOD_108596208
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US

    AADD
    Whiteman
    App
    innovation
    spark tank
    ride-share

