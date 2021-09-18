Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at 2021 Reno Air Races

    RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, performs at the 2021 Reno Air Races, in Reno, Nev., September 18-20, 2021. The team is in its second season being led by pilot and commander, Major Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, after moving to Hill Air Force Base prior to the 2020 air show season.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 13:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815539
    VIRIN: 200917-F-PG806-1001
    Filename: DOD_108596168
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: RENO, NV, US 

