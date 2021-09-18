F-35A Demonstration Team performs at 2021 Reno Air Races

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, performs at the 2021 Reno Air Races, in Reno, Nev., September 18-20, 2021. The team is in its second season being led by pilot and commander, Major Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, after moving to Hill Air Force Base prior to the 2020 air show season.