The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, performs at the 2021 Reno Air Races, in Reno, Nev., September 18-20, 2021. The team is in its second season being led by pilot and commander, Major Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, after moving to Hill Air Force Base prior to the 2020 air show season.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 13:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815539
|VIRIN:
|200917-F-PG806-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108596168
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|RENO, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Demonstration Team performs at 2021 Reno Air Races, by SSgt Codie Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
