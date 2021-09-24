U.S. Marines with Air Officer Department, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), demonstrate close air support capabilities, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at Observation Point Feets, Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 12:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815523
|VIRIN:
|210927-M-YS285-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108596075
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|CHOCOLATE MOUNTAIN AERIAL GUNNERY RANGE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WTI 1-22: AOD calls CAS 4 , by LCpl Celestino HernandezSilvar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
