U.S. Air Force SrA Hunter Newland assigned to 377 ABW CP, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico explains to higher headquarters a better way for commanders and first sergeants to streamline decision making. SrA Newland offers a smart device app that will transition OPREP, CCIR, DSCA, SITREP & Matrices from a paper-booklet handout to a digital format. (U.S. Air Force video by Wayne Gray)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 11:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815519
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-CB319-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108595960
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Strikewerx App, by Wayne Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT