Strikewerx App

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Video by Wayne Gray  

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force SrA Hunter Newland assigned to 377 ABW CP, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico explains to higher headquarters a better way for commanders and first sergeants to streamline decision making. SrA Newland offers a smart device app that will transition OPREP, CCIR, DSCA, SITREP & Matrices from a paper-booklet handout to a digital format. (U.S. Air Force video by Wayne Gray)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 11:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815519
    VIRIN: 210921-F-CB319-001
    Filename: DOD_108595960
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    New Mexico
    Albuquerque
    Global Strike
    KAFB

