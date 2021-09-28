Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th MDG returns from Ramstein B-roll

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.28.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll footage of part of the unit of 48th Medical Group personnel sent to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, return home to the Liberty Wing from assisting in Operation Allies Welcome at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2021. While deployed Ramstein, the 48th MDG Airmen augmented the efforts of the 86th Medical Group personnel to ensure the health and safety of the Afghans housed on the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 11:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    RAF Lakenheath
    Ramstein AB
    48th MDG

