48th MDG returns from Ramstein B-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815518" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll footage of part of the unit of 48th Medical Group personnel sent to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, return home to the Liberty Wing from assisting in Operation Allies Welcome at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2021. While deployed Ramstein, the 48th MDG Airmen augmented the efforts of the 86th Medical Group personnel to ensure the health and safety of the Afghans housed on the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)