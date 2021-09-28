B-roll footage of part of the unit of 48th Medical Group personnel sent to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, return home to the Liberty Wing from assisting in Operation Allies Welcome at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2021. While deployed Ramstein, the 48th MDG Airmen augmented the efforts of the 86th Medical Group personnel to ensure the health and safety of the Afghans housed on the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 11:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815518
|VIRIN:
|210209-F-TF632-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108595957
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 48th MDG returns from Ramstein B-roll, by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
