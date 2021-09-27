HOUMA, LA (Sept. 27, 2021) – Aerial imagery of Blue Roof installations taking place in Houma Louisiana. The Blue Roof Program is available for free to homeowners affected by Hurricane Ida. To date, more than 44,000 homeowners have registered in Louisiana. FEMA photos by Daniel Rojas.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815512
|VIRIN:
|210927-D-DR336-143
|Filename:
|DOD_108595873
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|HOUMA, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ida: USACE’s Blue Roof Installations, by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT