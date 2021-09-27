Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: USACE’s Blue Roof Installations

    HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Video by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    HOUMA, LA (Sept. 27, 2021) – Aerial imagery of Blue Roof installations taking place in Houma Louisiana. The Blue Roof Program is available for free to homeowners affected by Hurricane Ida. To date, more than 44,000 homeowners have registered in Louisiana. FEMA photos by Daniel Rojas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815512
    VIRIN: 210927-D-DR336-143
    Filename: DOD_108595873
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: HOUMA, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: USACE’s Blue Roof Installations, by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

