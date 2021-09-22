Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Touch and Go - 512 IS Spark Tank Submission

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    70th ISR Wing

    The 512th Intelligence Squadron submission for the 2022 AFWERX Spark Tank competition presented by 2 Lt. Nathaniel Heitsch, Touch and Go team lead, on Sept. 22, 2021 at Fort George G. Meade, Md. (Courtesy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 11:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815508
    VIRIN: 210922-F-PJ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_108595824
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Touch and Go - 512 IS Spark Tank Submission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFWERX
    Spark Tank
    2022 Spark Tank

