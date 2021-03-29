Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB Airmen train with Delaware National Guard - B-Roll Stringer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 436th Airlift Wing train with the 31st Civil Support Team from the Delaware National Guard on March 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Loadmasters from the 3rd Airlift Squadron practiced loading and unloading vehicles into a C-17 Globemaster III with the 31st CST. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Marco A. Gomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 10:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815504
    VIRIN: 210928-F-QD077-1001
    Filename: DOD_108595800
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB Airmen train with Delaware National Guard - B-Roll Stringer, by SrA Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT