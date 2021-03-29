Members from the 436th Airlift Wing train with the 31st Civil Support Team from the Delaware National Guard on March 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Loadmasters from the 3rd Airlift Squadron practiced loading and unloading vehicles into a C-17 Globemaster III with the 31st CST. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Marco A. Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 10:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815504
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-QD077-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108595800
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dover AFB Airmen train with Delaware National Guard - B-Roll Stringer, by SrA Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
