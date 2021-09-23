Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Week 2021

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Mallett 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers assigned to 37th Engineer Battalion conducted a week of competition, training and family events called "Eagle Week" on Sep. 20-23 at Fort Bragg, NC. The events are meant to build morale and create healthy competition between the various companies in the battalion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 10:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815501
    VIRIN: 210923-A-HL439-445
    Filename: DOD_108595715
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Week 2021, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Falcon Brigade
    37th Engineer Battalion
    US Army
    2BCT82nd
    Blood on the water

