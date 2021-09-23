Paratroopers assigned to 37th Engineer Battalion conducted a week of competition, training and family events called "Eagle Week" on Sep. 20-23 at Fort Bragg, NC. The events are meant to build morale and create healthy competition between the various companies in the battalion.
This work, Eagle Week 2021, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
