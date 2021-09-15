Resilience Wednesday - Capt. Craig Salazar

Capt. Craig Salazar, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron flight commander, shared his story of resilience and how he has used his own experiences to help others during an interview Sept. 15, 2021, at AFN Incirlik, Turkey. Having a resilient force helps enable Airmen to accomplish the mission and meet the 39th Air Base Wing commander’s priorities of maintaining readiness and taking care of people. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)
