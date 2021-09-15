Resilience Wednesday - Capt. Craig Salazar

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Craig Salazar, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron flight commander, shared his story of resilience and how he has used his own experiences to help others during an interview Sept. 15, 2021, at AFN Incirlik, Turkey. Having a resilient force helps enable Airmen to accomplish the mission and meet the 39th Air Base Wing commander’s priorities of maintaining readiness and taking care of people. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)