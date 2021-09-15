Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resilience Wednesday - Capt. Craig Salazar

    TURKEY

    09.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    AFN Incirlik

    Capt. Craig Salazar, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron flight commander, shared his story of resilience and how he has used his own experiences to help others during an interview Sept. 15, 2021, at AFN Incirlik, Turkey. Having a resilient force helps enable Airmen to accomplish the mission and meet the 39th Air Base Wing commander’s priorities of maintaining readiness and taking care of people. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 05:59
    Category: Interviews
    TAGS

    Resilience
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    Air Force
    AFN Incirlik
    39 LRS

