Faces of Heroes: Evacuation operations

U.S. military members and volunteers stand in their working environment during evacuation efforts at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Airmen worked for hours to prepare the shelters for increased layers of insulation and warmth from generators in preparation for cooler weather. Ramstein transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history.