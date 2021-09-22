Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Heroes: Evacuation operations

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    09.22.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado and Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. military members and volunteers stand in their working environment during evacuation efforts at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Airmen worked for hours to prepare the shelters for increased layers of insulation and warmth from generators in preparation for cooler weather. Ramstein transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 05:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815472
    VIRIN: 210922-F-TI641-1001
    Filename: DOD_108595361
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Heroes: Evacuation operations, by SrA Andrew Alvarado and A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghan withdrawal
    Afghan Evacuation
    EUCOM Afg Evac

