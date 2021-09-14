Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein High School Ribbon Cutting

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    09.14.2021

    Video by Spc. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Ramstein High School cut the ribbon of there new school on Ramstein Air Base, September 14th, 2021. This high school would be the bench mark for all DODEA school in the future. Student Kay Golden Class of 2022 and COL Patrick J. Dagon U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Europe District Commander discuss the new school.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 08:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815455
    VIRIN: 091421-A-JV315-0001
    Filename: DOD_108595307
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE

    This work, Ramstein High School Ribbon Cutting, by SPC Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    High School
    Dodea
    Ramstein
    Ribbon Cutting

