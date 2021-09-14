Ramstein High School Ribbon Cutting

Ramstein High School cut the ribbon of there new school on Ramstein Air Base, September 14th, 2021. This high school would be the bench mark for all DODEA school in the future. Student Kay Golden Class of 2022 and COL Patrick J. Dagon U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Europe District Commander discuss the new school.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 08:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815455
|VIRIN:
|091421-A-JV315-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108595307
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
