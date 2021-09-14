Ramstein High School Ribbon Cutting (No Graphics)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ramstein High School cut the ribbon of there new school on Ramstein Air Base, September 14th, 2021. This high school would be the bench mark for all DODEA school in the future. Student Kay Golden Class of 2022 and COL Patrick J. Dagon U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Europe District Commander discuss the new school.