    8th EAMS MX keep C-17s moving during Afghanistan evacuation

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.28.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Maintainers assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron kept a fleet of C-17 Globemaster III's operational in support of the Afghanistan evacuation operations Aug. 2021. For the first week, at the peak, 46 aircraft were maintained with less than 60 maintainers until augmentees arrived. This was more than four times the fleets' typical size. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 02:53
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

