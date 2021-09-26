Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Blue Roof Drone Install B-Roll 4K - New Orleans (1 of 4)

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2021

    Video by San Luciano Vera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor installs a blue roof on a residents home damaged by Hurricane Ida on September 26.

    Operation Blue Roof is a Federal Emergency Management Agency priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The program provides homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced, waterproof plastic sheeting, professionally installed to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made.

    The Blue Roof program is a no-cost service to qualified homeowners. The program goal is to protect property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.

    (Use of home in the video approved by homeowner)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 20:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815431
    VIRIN: 210926-D-RV424-732
    Filename: DOD_108594983
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Blue Roof Drone Install B-Roll 4K - New Orleans (1 of 4), by San Luciano Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USACE #ida #FEMA #Hurricane

