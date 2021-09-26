USACE Blue Roof Drone Install B-Roll 4K - New Orleans (1 of 4)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor installs a blue roof on a residents home damaged by Hurricane Ida on September 26.



Operation Blue Roof is a Federal Emergency Management Agency priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The program provides homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced, waterproof plastic sheeting, professionally installed to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made.



The Blue Roof program is a no-cost service to qualified homeowners. The program goal is to protect property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.



(Use of home in the video approved by homeowner)