210910-N-RB168-1004 SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (Sept. 10, 2021)
Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), present a flag to Somerset Area Jr-Sr High School following a presentation where they spoke with students. The U.S. Navy sent 40 members of the Somerset crew to Somerset County for a multi-day trip honoring the Department of Defense’s theme to “Educate and Remember” with participation in community relations events, school visits, and public appearances to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the 40 heroes lost on Flight 93. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 17:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815422
|VIRIN:
|210910-N-RB168-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108594897
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|SOMERSET, PA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Somerset Presents Flag, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT