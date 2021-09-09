Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOMERSET, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    210910-N-RB168-1004 SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (Sept. 10, 2021)
    Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), present a flag to Somerset Area Jr-Sr High School following a presentation where they spoke with students. The U.S. Navy sent 40 members of the Somerset crew to Somerset County for a multi-day trip honoring the Department of Defense’s theme to “Educate and Remember” with participation in community relations events, school visits, and public appearances to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the 40 heroes lost on Flight 93. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 17:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815422
    VIRIN: 210910-N-RB168-1004
    Filename: DOD_108594897
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: SOMERSET, PA, US 

    This work, USS Somerset Presents Flag, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    September11

