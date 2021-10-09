Lt. j.g. Victoria Gural speaks with Media

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



210910-N-RB168-1002 SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (Sept. 10, 2021) Lt. j.g. Victoria Gural, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), answers questions from media after a lunch hosted by First United Methodist Church as part of a visit to commemorate 9/11. The U.S. Navy sent 40 members of the Somerset crew to Somerset County for a multi-day trip honoring the Department of Defense’s theme to “Educate and Remember” with participation in community relations events, school visits, and public appearances to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the 40 heroes lost on Flight 93. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)