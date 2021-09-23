Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1AD Band Evening Concert

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brahim Douglas and Spc. Elijah Ingram

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    The 1st Armored Division Band performs at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex, Sept. 23, 2021.The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brahim Douglas)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 18:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815418
    VIRIN: 210924-A-BC333-0001
    Filename: DOD_108594872
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    This work, 1AD Band Evening Concert, by SGT Brahim Douglas and SPC Elijah Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

