Answering the Call

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815406" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 102nd Intelligence Wing presents this mini-documentary commemorating the events that unfolded at the 102nd Fighter Wing, Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Sept. 11, 2001. The video showed how Airmen at Otis contributed that day, and how they continue to support and defend the United States of America today. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis, Master Sgt. Kerri Spero, and Mr. Timothy Sandland)