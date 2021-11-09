Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Answering the Call

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Timothy Sandland, Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis and Kerri Spero

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The 102nd Intelligence Wing presents this mini-documentary commemorating the events that unfolded at the 102nd Fighter Wing, Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Sept. 11, 2001. The video showed how Airmen at Otis contributed that day, and how they continue to support and defend the United States of America today. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis, Master Sgt. Kerri Spero, and Mr. Timothy Sandland)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 18:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 815406
    VIRIN: 210911-Z-CP771-1003
    Filename: DOD_108594709
    Length: 00:08:46
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US

    9/11
    ANG
    USAF
    Otis
    102 IW
    Otis Remembers

