Answering the Call

The 102nd Intelligence Wing presents this mini-documentary commemorating the events that unfolded at the 102nd Fighter Wing, Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Sept. 11, 2001. The video showed how Airmen at Otis contributed that day, and how they continue to support and defend the United States of America today. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis, Master Sgt. Kerri Spero, and Mr. Timothy Sandland)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 18:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|815406
|VIRIN:
|210911-Z-CP771-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108594709
|Length:
|00:08:46
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
