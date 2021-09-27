Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The sights and sounds of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Video by Riley Williams 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    One of the largest military installations in the world, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s mission is to ensure the success and dependability of weapon systems and munitions used by American military forces. The proving ground’s test and development facilities are capable of testing nearly everything in the Army’s combat arsenal, from main battle tanks and artillery pieces to unmanned aircraft and parachute systems.

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground commands three subordinate test centers: Yuma Test Center, Cold Regions Test Center, and Tropic Regions Test Center.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

