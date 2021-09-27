The sights and sounds of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



One of the largest military installations in the world, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s mission is to ensure the success and dependability of weapon systems and munitions used by American military forces. The proving ground’s test and development facilities are capable of testing nearly everything in the Army’s combat arsenal, from main battle tanks and artillery pieces to unmanned aircraft and parachute systems.



U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground commands three subordinate test centers: Yuma Test Center, Cold Regions Test Center, and Tropic Regions Test Center.