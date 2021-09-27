The sights and sounds of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

One of the largest military installations in the world, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s mission is to ensure the success and dependability of weapon systems and munitions used by American military forces. The proving ground’s test and development facilities are capable of testing nearly everything in the Army’s combat arsenal, from main battle tanks and artillery pieces to unmanned aircraft and parachute systems.
U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground commands three subordinate test centers: Yuma Test Center, Cold Regions Test Center, and Tropic Regions Test Center.
