    Story of Resilience: Suicide Awareness Month

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sophia Robello 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    SSgt Joshua Santamaria tells his story of mental health for Suicide Awareness Month and his response to the question: "If you had 30 seconds to save a life, what would you say?"

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 16:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815402
    VIRIN: 210903-F-UB464-901
    Filename: DOD_108594665
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Story of Resilience: Suicide Awareness Month, by A1C Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess

    TAGS

    mental health
    Dyess
    Dyess AFB
    resiliency
    suicide awareness

