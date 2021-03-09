SSgt Joshua Santamaria tells his story of mental health for Suicide Awareness Month and his response to the question: "If you had 30 seconds to save a life, what would you say?"
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 16:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815402
|VIRIN:
|210903-F-UB464-901
|Filename:
|DOD_108594665
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Story of Resilience: Suicide Awareness Month, by A1C Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT