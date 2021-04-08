Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 SA Innovation Summit-Defense Innovation Unit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    2021 SA Innovation Summit-Defense Innovation Unit
    Videographer: Marcelo Joniaux, Andrey Agashchuk
    Description: Alex “Stoiky” Goldberg share his innovative knowledge and the capabilities of working with the Defense Innovation Unit to move innovation forward.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815391
    VIRIN: 210804-F-ZZ999-0019
    Filename: DOD_108594536
    Length: 00:09:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 SA Innovation Summit-Defense Innovation Unit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Places

    TAGS

    Air Force
    San Antonio
    AFIMSC
    Innovation Summit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT