U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with Operation Pacific Island Countries (OPIC), spend a day at the Polynesian Culture Center in Laie, Hawaii, August 10, 2021. In preparation for mission, a the team of OPIC soldiers spent the day interacting and learning about the amazing customs and traditions that make up Tonga and its culture.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 16:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815388
|VIRIN:
|081121-A-GS113-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108594521
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Enjoy a Day Learning About Tongan Culture, by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT