    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Enjoy a Day Learning About Tongan Culture

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by Spc. Mason Runyon 

    9th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with Operation Pacific Island Countries (OPIC), spend a day at the Polynesian Culture Center in Laie, Hawaii, August 10, 2021. In preparation for mission, a the team of OPIC soldiers spent the day interacting and learning about the amazing customs and traditions that make up Tonga and its culture.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 16:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815388
    VIRIN: 081121-A-GS113-0001
    Filename: DOD_108594521
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Enjoy a Day Learning About Tongan Culture, by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9th MSC Operation Pacific Island Countries Task Force Oceania Tonga TFO

