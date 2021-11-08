U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Enjoy a Day Learning About Tongan Culture

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with Operation Pacific Island Countries (OPIC), spend a day at the Polynesian Culture Center in Laie, Hawaii, August 10, 2021. In preparation for mission, a the team of OPIC soldiers spent the day interacting and learning about the amazing customs and traditions that make up Tonga and its culture.