Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5 Things To Know About Nursing Home Fraud And Abuse

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Tremayne Matthews 

    Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General

    Reports of elder harm and neglect has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic and so has the rise in the number of fraudsters preying on unsuspecting individuals in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General is working vigilantly to combat fraud and abuse and now, more than ever, our office needs your assistance to help protect our elder population and hold wrongdoers accountable.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 14:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 815367
    VIRIN: 201110-O-FR919-285
    Filename: DOD_108594317
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5 Things To Know About Nursing Home Fraud And Abuse, by Tremayne Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nursing Home

