5 Things To Know About Nursing Home Fraud And Abuse

Reports of elder harm and neglect has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic and so has the rise in the number of fraudsters preying on unsuspecting individuals in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General is working vigilantly to combat fraud and abuse and now, more than ever, our office needs your assistance to help protect our elder population and hold wrongdoers accountable.
