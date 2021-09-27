On Friday, September 24, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers signed a Chiefs Report recommending the Florida Keys, Monroe County, Florida Coastal Storm Risk Management Plan to Congress. The plan could be included in the next Water Resources Development Act. A separate bill to appropriate funding to the plan would also have to be passed by Congress for the plan to move forward to construction.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 12:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815352
|VIRIN:
|210927-A-OI229-727
|Filename:
|DOD_108594098
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida Keys, Monroe County, Coastal Storm Risk Management Chiefs Report Signing, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
