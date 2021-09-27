Florida Keys, Monroe County, Coastal Storm Risk Management Chiefs Report Signing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Friday, September 24, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers signed a Chiefs Report recommending the Florida Keys, Monroe County, Florida Coastal Storm Risk Management Plan to Congress. The plan could be included in the next Water Resources Development Act. A separate bill to appropriate funding to the plan would also have to be passed by Congress for the plan to move forward to construction.