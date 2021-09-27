Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Keys, Monroe County, Coastal Storm Risk Management Chiefs Report Signing

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    On Friday, September 24, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers signed a Chiefs Report recommending the Florida Keys, Monroe County, Florida Coastal Storm Risk Management Plan to Congress. The plan could be included in the next Water Resources Development Act. A separate bill to appropriate funding to the plan would also have to be passed by Congress for the plan to move forward to construction.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 12:46
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 

    This work, Florida Keys, Monroe County, Coastal Storm Risk Management Chiefs Report Signing, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida

    USACE
    Florida Keys
    Coastal Storm Risk Management

