    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    27th Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron (Fuels) B-Roll Stringer

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Marcel Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A stringer of footage from the LRS Fuels unit on Cannon Air Force Base N.M.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815341
    VIRIN: 210915-F-UQ502-551
    Filename: DOD_108593949
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: US

    This work, 27th Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron (Fuels) B-Roll Stringer, by SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fuels
    lrs
    afsoc

