Airborne Operations Rapid Trident 2021

Members of the US 173rd Airborne Brigade, Ukrainian 13th Airborne Battalion, and Polish 25th Air Cavalry Brigade conduct airborne operations during rapid Trident 2021. Rapid Trident 2021 involves approximately 6,200 personnel from 12 nations, Sept. 20- Oct. 1, 2021, at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv, Ukraine. Rapid Trident is an annual, multinational exercise that supports joint combined interoperability among the partner militaries of Ukraine and the United States, as well as Partnership for Peace nations and NATO allies
|09.25.2021
|09.27.2021 13:00
|Package
|815329
|210925-A-XL245-030
|DOD_108593817
|00:01:00
|LVIV, UA
|3
|3
