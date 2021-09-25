Airborne Operations Rapid Trident 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Members of the US 173rd Airborne Brigade, Ukrainian 13th Airborne Battalion, and Polish 25th Air Cavalry Brigade conduct airborne operations during rapid Trident 2021. Rapid Trident 2021 involves approximately 6,200 personnel from 12 nations, Sept. 20- Oct. 1, 2021, at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv, Ukraine. Rapid Trident is an annual, multinational exercise that supports joint combined interoperability among the partner militaries of Ukraine and the United States, as well as Partnership for Peace nations and NATO allies