    Airborne Operations Rapid Trident 2021

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    09.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Carnahan 

    81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team

    Members of the US 173rd Airborne Brigade, Ukrainian 13th Airborne Battalion, and Polish 25th Air Cavalry Brigade conduct airborne operations during rapid Trident 2021. Rapid Trident 2021 involves approximately 6,200 personnel from 12 nations, Sept. 20- Oct. 1, 2021, at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv, Ukraine. Rapid Trident is an annual, multinational exercise that supports joint combined interoperability among the partner militaries of Ukraine and the United States, as well as Partnership for Peace nations and NATO allies

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 13:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815329
    VIRIN: 210925-A-XL245-030
    Filename: DOD_108593817
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LVIV, UA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Operations Rapid Trident 2021, by SSG David Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ukraine
    RapidTrident
    JMTGU
    weeklyvideos
    Rapidtrident21
    RT21

